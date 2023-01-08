FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Guggenheim

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $31.75 on Thursday. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that FOX will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 104.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 3,274.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 226.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

