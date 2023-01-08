Frax Share Trading 24.5% Higher Over Last Week (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Frax Share has a market cap of $380.65 million and $2.43 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can now be bought for about $5.23 or 0.00030903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,752,898 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

