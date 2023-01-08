Freedom Day Solutions LLC Acquires 374 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.3% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Capital World Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after buying an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after buying an additional 1,569,368 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 369,491 shares of company stock worth $128,245,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.45.

LLY stock opened at $362.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $344.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

