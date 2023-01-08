Freedom Day Solutions LLC Buys 245 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 123.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after purchasing an additional 375,900 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.1% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.71.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

