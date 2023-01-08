Freedom Day Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 3,514 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $511.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.86.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $486.19 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $490.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $451.04 and a 200-day moving average of $418.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.