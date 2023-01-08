Freedom Day Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after purchasing an additional 575,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Intuit by 27,658.9% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,729,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Intuit by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,103,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,196,123,000 after purchasing an additional 95,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $386.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.07. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $589.57.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.89.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,489 shares of company stock worth $1,019,634 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.