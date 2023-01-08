Freedom Day Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.58.

Union Pacific Stock Up 4.4 %

UNP stock opened at $212.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.09. The firm has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

