Freedom Day Solutions LLC Purchases 3,765 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 703.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTRA opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

