Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 1,436 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Amgen by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $275.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.00 and its 200 day moving average is $255.05. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays cut shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

