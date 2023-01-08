Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 22,545 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,545 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,440,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,211,000 after buying an additional 67,471 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,070,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,344,000 after buying an additional 58,516 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,904,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,537,000 after acquiring an additional 23,682 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MKC opened at $86.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

