Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 2,715 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Realty Income by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Realty Income by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

O opened at $64.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67.

The business also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

