Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 2,742 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,434 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNF. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 4.6 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.47). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $207,080.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.