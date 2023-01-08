FTX Token (FTT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.58 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 8% against the dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $298.54 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00005360 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

