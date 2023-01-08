FUNToken (FUN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $67.21 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. FUNToken has a market cap of $67.21 million and $1.19 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUNToken has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

