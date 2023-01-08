G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0018

G999 (G999) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. In the last week, G999 has traded up 15% against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $7,806.45 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00068644 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00059402 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001139 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023485 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000234 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003862 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000119 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.