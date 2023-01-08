Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Raised to $342.00 at Morgan Stanley

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $339.00 to $342.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $340.88.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $328.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.36. Gartner has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $358.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $337.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.61.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares in the company, valued at $158,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,654.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Gartner by 145.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,892 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $231,575,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 963,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,019,000 after purchasing an additional 544,479 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $145,262,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 254.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 492,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,187,000 after buying an additional 353,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

