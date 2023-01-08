General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Barclays

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.42.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $71.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.35. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

