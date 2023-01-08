General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in General Electric by 4.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 172,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 10.2% during the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in General Electric by 248.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 41.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE opened at $71.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.35.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.42.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

