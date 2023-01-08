Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN) & AlerisLife (NASDAQ:ALR) Critical Review

Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN – Get Rating) and AlerisLife (NASDAQ:ALR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Genesis Healthcare and AlerisLife, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Genesis Healthcare alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesis Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A AlerisLife 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

22.5% of AlerisLife shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Genesis Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of AlerisLife shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Genesis Healthcare and AlerisLife’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesis Healthcare $3.91 billion 0.00 -$58.96 million N/A N/A AlerisLife $934.59 million 0.02 -$29.92 million -1.20 -0.58

AlerisLife has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genesis Healthcare.

Risk & Volatility

Genesis Healthcare has a beta of -0.92, meaning that its stock price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlerisLife has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genesis Healthcare and AlerisLife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesis Healthcare N/A N/A N/A AlerisLife -5.34% -20.78% -9.02%

Summary

Genesis Healthcare beats AlerisLife on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genesis Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy. In addition, the company offers other specialty medical services, such as physician, staffing, and other healthcare related services. As of December 31, 2020, it provided inpatient services through a network of approximately 341 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 24 states; and supplied rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to approximately 1,400 healthcare locations in 42 states, the District of Columbia and China. The company was formerly known as FC-GEN Operations Investment, LLC and changed its name to Genesis HealthCare, Inc. in February 2015. Genesis HealthCare, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

About AlerisLife

(Get Rating)

AlerisLife Inc. operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Lifestyle Services. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, memory care, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community. The company offers nursing and healthcare services; and outpatient rehabilitation clinics and fitness services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated or managed, 141 senior living communities located in 28 states with 20,105 living units, including 10,423 independent living apartments, 9,636 assisted living suites, which includes 1,872 of Bridge to Rediscovery memory care units, and one continuing CCRC, with 106 living units, including 46 SNF. The company was formerly known as Five Star Senior Living Inc. and changed its name to AlerisLife Inc. in January 2022. AlerisLife Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.