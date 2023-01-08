Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) is Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s 10th Largest Position

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV cut its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Globe Life comprises approximately 2.5% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned 0.87% of Globe Life worth $83,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 347.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 64,592 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,416,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.22.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

Globe Life Price Performance

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $344,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $298,905.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,704.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,268. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $123.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.30.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

