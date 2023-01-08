Got Guaranteed (GOTG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $57,157.37

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $137.99 million and $57,157.37 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00002716 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Got Guaranteed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Got Guaranteed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

