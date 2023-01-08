Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $137.69 Million

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $137.69 million and $48,217.24 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Got Guaranteed token can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Got Guaranteed has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Got Guaranteed Profile

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Got Guaranteed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Got Guaranteed using one of the exchanges listed above.

