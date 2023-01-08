Grin Price Reaches $0.0845 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0845 or 0.00000499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $8.30 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,931.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00446531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020367 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.00921404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00116403 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.36 or 0.00598664 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00253372 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

