Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 129,804 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.3 %

About British American Tobacco

BTI stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.93. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

