Grove Bank & Trust Buys 63 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at $114,577,041.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,050 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE stock opened at $332.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $541.59. The firm has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.09.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

