Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,494 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $187.42 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $224.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.97 and its 200 day moving average is $186.53.

