Grove Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $163.06 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $182.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

