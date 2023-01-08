Grove Bank & Trust Has $456,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Clorox were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Clorox by 10,476.2% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 64.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Clorox by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CLX opened at $144.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $186.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $136.17.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

