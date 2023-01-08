Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

