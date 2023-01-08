Grove Bank & Trust Sells 463 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.8 %

IBM opened at $143.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.26. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale lowered their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

