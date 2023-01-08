Grove Bank & Trust Sells 5,288 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Grove Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust owned 0.05% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $30,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $114.93.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

