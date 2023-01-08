Grove Bank & Trust Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.53.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

