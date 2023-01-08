Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th.

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$997.39 million and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.24. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$24.50 and a 12-month high of C$46.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Featured Stories

