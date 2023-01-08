Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $182,910.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,516 shares of company stock worth $768,482. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of GWRE opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $110.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.13.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.13. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $195.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

