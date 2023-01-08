Guild of Guardians (GOG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $17.36 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000353 BTC on exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $17.36 million and approximately $335,274.83 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.31 or 0.00432521 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.83 or 0.01680480 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,178.01 or 0.30549793 BTC.

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians’ launch date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

