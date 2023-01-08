GXChain (GXC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $722.12

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002380 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $382.87 million and $722.12 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007686 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00027114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004646 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007506 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

