Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 2.7% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in MercadoLibre by 2.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 7.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $873.47 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,275.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $901.14 and its 200 day moving average is $863.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 162.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,322.00.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

