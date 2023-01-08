Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 550,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,160,000 after purchasing an additional 350,592 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,040,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 613,696 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,276,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,003,000 after buying an additional 407,005 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares in the company, valued at $9,490,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,743.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,685 shares in the company, valued at $891,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $174,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,490,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,616 shares of company stock worth $279,441. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.18. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $54.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.06.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.56% and a negative net margin of 669.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCYC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.