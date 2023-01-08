Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,301 shares during the quarter. Precision BioSciences makes up about 1.3% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 175,176 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,802,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,601,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 357,177 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 269.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,534,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $1.36 on Friday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Precision BioSciences ( NASDAQ:DTIL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 119.45% and a negative net margin of 505.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

DTIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Precision BioSciences to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Precision BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

