Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 408.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $47.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $119.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day moving average is $77.26.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $273,713 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

