Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $821,000 Stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,020,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $65,872.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,726,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,184,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $65,872.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,726,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,184,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 10,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $846,817.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,349,394.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,252. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.16.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

