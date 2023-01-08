Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,698 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,631,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,457,000 after purchasing an additional 698,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 431,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,213,000 after purchasing an additional 449,648 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of BPMC opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.63. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $93.81.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,001,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,641.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kate Haviland acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

