Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 360 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

BIIB stock opened at $279.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.23 and its 200-day moving average is $246.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.