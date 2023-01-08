Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 996 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,012 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 327.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,334,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in DexCom by 297.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,348,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545,106 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 229.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $638,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963,328 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 333.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DexCom by 319.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $305,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 3.7 %

DexCom stock opened at $115.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $134.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 213.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.82 and its 200 day moving average is $96.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,685. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen increased their target price on DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

