Harfst & Associates Inc. Acquires 93 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in PPG Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,807,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.82.

PPG Industries Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $171.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.