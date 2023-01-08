Harfst & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $95.44 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $159.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

