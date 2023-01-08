Harfst & Associates Inc. Grows Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after buying an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 7.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,685,000 after buying an additional 66,127 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after buying an additional 36,620 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 491.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,107,000 after buying an additional 370,972 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

AutoNation Stock Up 1.7 %

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $17,913,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,239,495 shares in the company, valued at $638,674,708.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $17,913,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,239,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,674,708.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 543,329 shares of company stock worth $58,368,575 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $111.00 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

