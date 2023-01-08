Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors accounts for about 0.8% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Lithia Motors by 6.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Lithia Motors by 27.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $211.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $349.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.91 by ($0.83). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.21 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.67.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

