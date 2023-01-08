Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $9.12 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917,834 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up 2.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc. owned 1.58% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $9,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 924,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 101,793 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 93.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 47,371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth $701,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 41,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 217.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $24.78 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.123 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

