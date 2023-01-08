Harfst & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,152 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $104.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.18. The company has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. William Blair started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.